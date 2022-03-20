Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,027 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises 3.2% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Prologis were worth $49,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Prologis by 5,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 44,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.16. 6,108,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,594. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The stock has a market cap of $118.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.74.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

