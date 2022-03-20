Prosperity Planning Inc. Buys 2,168 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 1.6% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 285.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,564,000 after buying an additional 676,115 shares during the last quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,182,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,310,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,507,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 605,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,519,000 after purchasing an additional 153,478 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $63.30 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $68.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day moving average is $62.84.

