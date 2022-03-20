Prosperity Planning Inc. Buys 6,114 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 5.0% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $154.65 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $137.17 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.20.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.