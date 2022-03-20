Prosperity Planning Inc. Buys 6,258 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.5% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVEM. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 59,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,039 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 34,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 268,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after buying an additional 69,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,554,000.

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $53.99 and a one year high of $70.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average of $63.57.

