Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVUS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $76.80 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.65 and a 52-week high of $81.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.02.

