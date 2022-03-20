Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $27.58 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $29.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74.

