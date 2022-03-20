Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT opened at $221.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.98 and a 200 day moving average of $238.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.63 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

