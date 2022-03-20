Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $5.56 Million Stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the quarter. iShares GNMA Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNMA. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.61 and a 52 week high of $50.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

