Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $7.85 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,871,000 after acquiring an additional 438,637 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 839,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 322,618 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,762,000 after acquiring an additional 192,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,232,000 after acquiring an additional 167,983 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $148.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.71 and a 12-month high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

