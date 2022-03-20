Prosperity Planning Inc. Purchases 4,083 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.9% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,799,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after buying an additional 196,898 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR opened at $176.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.64 and a 200 day moving average of $175.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $157.20 and a one year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.