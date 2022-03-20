Prosperity Planning Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 8.2% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $16,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAX. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of DFAX opened at $25.06 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29.

