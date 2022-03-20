Proton Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $114.91 million and $7.53 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Proton has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00035127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00106520 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,427,720,551 coins and its circulating supply is 9,880,655,231 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

