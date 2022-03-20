Public Index Network Market Capitalization Reaches $1.76 Million (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 31% lower against the dollar. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $518.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00045305 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.36 or 0.06948880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,285.67 or 1.00123409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00040287 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

