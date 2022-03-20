Public Mint (MINT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11,865.00

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $6.11 million and $11,865.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00022372 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,746,334 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

