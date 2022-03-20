PutinCoin (PUT) Trading Down 17.2% This Week

PutinCoin (PUT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $926,574.83 and $2,884.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,134.10 or 0.99945366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00067423 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00021473 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002121 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014398 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

