PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,733,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of PVH by 84.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,125,000 after purchasing an additional 761,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,130,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 21.2% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,961,000 after buying an additional 577,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of PVH by 81.7% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,161,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,411,000 after buying an additional 522,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.68. PVH has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.15%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

