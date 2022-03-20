Qcash Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (QC)

Qcash (QC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Qcash has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $63.75 million and approximately $97.60 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00045156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,875.44 or 0.06931027 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,543.38 or 1.00137169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00040561 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

