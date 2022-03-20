QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Lifted by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,361,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $562,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $153.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.83.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.