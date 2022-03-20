Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,044 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.71% of Quanterix worth $26,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Quanterix by 10.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,004,000 after purchasing an additional 308,393 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Quanterix by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,239,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,567,000 after purchasing an additional 264,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Quanterix by 63.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 170,452 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,063,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 10.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,556,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,472,000 after acquiring an additional 141,431 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.86. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $69.22.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $97,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $67,863.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,047 shares of company stock valued at $396,471. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

