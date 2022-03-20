Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $21.75 million and $37,129.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,388.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.14 or 0.06939483 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.48 or 0.00279005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.72 or 0.00786976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00014654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00090799 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.82 or 0.00473121 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.41 or 0.00418979 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,092,052 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

