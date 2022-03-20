Radio Caca Market Cap Achieves $279.86 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $279.86 million and approximately $23.97 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00045168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,858.98 or 0.06935283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,310.94 or 1.00211547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00040634 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,775,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 209,840,047,985 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

