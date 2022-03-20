Rainicorn Price Hits $0.0606 on Top Exchanges (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.0606 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 26.5% against the dollar. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $30.30 million and approximately $119,916.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00045627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,840.37 or 0.06954746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,799.50 or 0.99898931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00040511 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars.

