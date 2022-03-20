Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.52. 10,061,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,101,267. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $74.63 and a 1-year high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

