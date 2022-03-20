Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Issues Earnings Results

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Real Brokerage stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 86,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,200. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53. Real Brokerage has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Real Brokerage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
About Real Brokerage (Get Rating)
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.
