Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Million

Equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $940,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 103.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $13.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $30.94 million, with estimates ranging from $22.11 million to $39.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,588.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $39.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.17. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $5,768,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,346,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 35,192 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

