RED Price Reaches $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (RED)

RED (RED) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market capitalization of $399,883.75 and $28,150.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.34 or 0.00279616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014939 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000975 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000471 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001589 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

