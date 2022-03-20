RED Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges (RED)

RED (RED) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, RED has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $415,961.48 and $23,510.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.65 or 0.00274886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014398 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001306 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000475 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001558 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.