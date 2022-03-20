Redd Tops One Day Trading Volume of $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,228.50 or 0.99877174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00021704 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002017 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00014927 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.34 or 0.00262453 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.