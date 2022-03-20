RedFOX Labs Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 20th. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.34 or 0.00419445 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00078912 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00098322 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007214 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

