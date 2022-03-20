Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. Redwood Trust posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RWT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RWT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. 2,314,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,759. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

