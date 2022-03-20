Reflexer Ungovernance Token Market Capitalization Achieves $19.65 Million (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $107.50 or 0.00257243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market cap of $19.65 million and $131,498.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,778.52 or 0.99975342 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00067951 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00021825 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001892 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00015943 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 182,807 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

