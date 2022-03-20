Regal Wealth Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.9% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $447.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $443.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $385.34 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

