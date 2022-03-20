Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 1,547 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.24% of Kilroy Realty worth $18,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

KRC opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.25. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $60.37 and a 1-year high of $75.37. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

