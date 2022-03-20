Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 2,453 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.25% of New York Times worth $19,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NYT. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 23.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,003 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in New York Times in the third quarter valued at about $30,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in New York Times by 240.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,018,000 after acquiring an additional 616,180 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in New York Times in the third quarter valued at about $23,275,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NYT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE NYT opened at $45.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.95. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.82.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

