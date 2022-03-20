Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 381,487 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,487 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $259,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 64,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 87,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,970,000 after buying an additional 49,079 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 33,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $174.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

