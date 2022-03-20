Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 6,073 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.06% of Biogen worth $19,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth $7,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Biogen by 49.2% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 372.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $208.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.67 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

