Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 1,131 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Repligen worth $17,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 22.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $191.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.12 and a 200-day moving average of $243.09. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.46 and a beta of 0.91. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $156.27 and a one year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.63.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

