Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 132,066 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,066 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.47% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $19,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,257,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648,016 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,975,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,832,000 after purchasing an additional 603,601 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,914,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,262.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 476,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,392.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,479,000 after acquiring an additional 359,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Consumer Edge raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

