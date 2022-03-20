Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $22,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $127.18 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

