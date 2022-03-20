Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,986 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $38,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 135.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,908 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,674 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Zoetis by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,717,000 after purchasing an additional 739,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,654,000 after purchasing an additional 561,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $195.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.19 and a 200 day moving average of $208.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.73 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,380 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

