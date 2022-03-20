Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $43,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,958,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after acquiring an additional 79,120 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in BlackRock by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after acquiring an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in BlackRock by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after acquiring an additional 396,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $738.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $772.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $860.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $660.15 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $939.50.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

