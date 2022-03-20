Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,752 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $177,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $150.15 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $127.90 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.18. The firm has a market cap of $363.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

