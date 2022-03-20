Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,969 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 162,833 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of EOG Resources worth $45,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $115.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $122.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

