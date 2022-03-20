Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of AutoZone worth $54,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,838,293. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,952.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,934.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,856.55. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,293.05 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,048.72.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

