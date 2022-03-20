Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.26% of Fox Factory worth $18,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Fox Factory by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Fox Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $107.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.17 and a 200 day moving average of $148.99. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $94.66 and a 12-month high of $190.29.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

