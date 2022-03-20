Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.25% of American Campus Communities worth $20,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 127,385 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 386,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,930 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of ACC stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 783.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACC shares. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.