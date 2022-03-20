Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,040,770 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 291,173 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.21% of Regions Financial worth $44,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 59,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

