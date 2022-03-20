Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $145.13 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,439 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $145,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 29.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 16.6% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $340.74 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.43 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.93. The company has a market capitalization of $355.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

