Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $18.10 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.29% of Texas Roadhouse worth $18,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXRH. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,371,000 after buying an additional 1,610,854 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,826,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,072,000 after acquiring an additional 465,294 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,266,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 371,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 176,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXRH. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.68.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Curtis Warfield acquired 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $223,906.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,209 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $83.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average of $88.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.