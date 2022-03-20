Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $18.36 Million Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 103.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,394 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.27% of Woodward worth $18,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Woodward by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 7,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $123.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.04 and a 200-day moving average of $114.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $130.75.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

